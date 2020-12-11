Nanango woman drink drives, no licence, 34km/h over limit

Ashlee Holloway was fined $1300 after she was caught by police speeding, drink driving and driving while her licence was demerit point suspended. Photo/Social Media

Ashlee Holloway was fined $1300 after she was caught by police speeding, drink driving and driving while her licence was demerit point suspended. Photo/Social Media

A NANANGO woman has been fined $1300 after she was caught by police speeding, drink driving and driving while her licence was demerit point suspended.

Ashlee Holloway pleaded guilty to one charge of disobeying the speed limit, one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit and one charge of driving on a suspended licence at Nanango Magistrates Court.

The court heard on November 25 at 5.52pm, Holloway was observed by police driving at 134km/h in a 100km/h zone on the D’Aguilar Highway in Barkers Creek Flat.

Police investigations uncovered her licence was demerit point suspended and a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.063.

Holloway was represented by Chris Campbell from Woods Murdoch Solicitors Kingaroy.

Mr Campbell said his client had only had one and a half cans with lunch.

“My client is 24 years of age, single with no children, has recently started a new job with emerged support, an NDIS set up,” he said.

“She understands she will lose her licence for a minimum six months, the mandatory period. Your honour the facts really do generally speak for themselves.

“My client recently purchased a new vehicle, she had tires put on it, she visited a friend in the afternoon, had one and a half cans and had eaten at her friend’s place and had also had lunch during the day.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Holloway to slow down before she killed herself or someone else.

“You pleaded guilty to these offences and it shows in combination the dangers of drinking alcohol and driving,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“You have a led foot at the best of times and numerous speeding fines so I suggest you slow down before you kill yourself or someone else.”

For the speeding offence Holloway was fined $450.

For driving while demerit point suspended she was fined $450 and disqualified for holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

For driving over the general alcohol limit she was fined $400 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for a further month.

No convictions were recorded.