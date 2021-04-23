Nanango Youth Member eager to fight for regional voices

Proud to be a regional Queenslander, 16-year-old Sienna Spencer is passionate about helping her community in times of need.

The Nanango State High School student‘s caring nature is clear from her aspirations to study medicine after she graduates and when Miss Spencer saw an opportunity to be a part of the 2021 Queensland Youth Parliament program, she saw it as an opportunity to help people and inflict positive change within her region.

“It‘s less about getting into politics and more about helping the community, and putting across ideas from people who may not otherwise be heard in parliament,” she said.

The Queensland Youth Parliament program provides students with the opportunity to serve as “Youth Members” and gain a hands-on understanding of Queensland’s parliamentary processes.

The students introduce and then debate a mock Bill or motion, reflecting topical issues in their electorate.

Recently returning from parliament for the first time, Miss Spencer had the opportunity to hear from politicians across Queensland and meet with her fellow youth members for the first time.

Placed in the Agricultural Industries Resources and Regional Development portfolio, she is currently working alongside her parliamentary peers to develop a bill, which focuses on water management and the incentive of improving water structures for farmers.

Living on a farm herself, Miss Spencer said she had seen first-hand the impact drought has had on her community.

In addition to writing the bill, Miss Spencer and her team will also write a policy - again targeting an area of critical importance in the South Burnett.

“We need more mental health specialists. It's not something you can put as a law, but it’s something that you can advocate for,” she said.

“I'll be speaking to some people in the community and gauging their beliefs and thoughts on it, but also gathering facts and information.”



As part of the role, Miss Spencer has had the opportunity to discuss her ideas with Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington, who’ll act as a mentor between now and Sitting Week, where the youth members will debate their bills.

As a Year 11 student at Nanango State High School, Miss Spencer is currently balancing her studies with her role as the Youth Member for Nanango.

However, while she does have a lot on her plate, she said if you’re passionate about what you are doing, the additional work is more of a privilege than a problem.

“If it’s something that you’re passionate about, it’s not something that you really have to force yourself to do,” she said.

“It comes easily.”