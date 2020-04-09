Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Naomi Watts having a right meltdown in iso.
Naomi Watts having a right meltdown in iso.
Entertainment

Naomi Watts throws giant iso tantrum

by Jaclyn Hendricks
9th Apr 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM

Naomi Watts is having a rough day in iso.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old Australian actress documented her indoor meltdown during the coronavirus quarantine, as multiple appliances bit the dust in the same 24-hour period.

The Oscar-winning star uploaded a hilarious video chucking a tantrum, which she edited in slow motion mode.

"Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day …. #ffs," Watts captioned the Instagram clip, dubbing her voice as a Godzilla-like monster.

After fellow actress Julianne Moore commented saying the update was "bad news," Watts replied: "Not a good day."

 

Cristina Cuomo, the wife of coronavirus-stricken TV presenter Chris Cuomo, also responded: "I feel you".

Watts has been keeping her 1.3 million followers up to date on her quarantine activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, she shared a "pro tip" about eating in-house.

"Quarantine PROTIP: EAT your feelings…," she posted while nibbling on a cake.

She also uploaded a video of herself making a dal recipe, having a dance party (or two), and doing yoga.

Many celebrities have hit Instagram detailing their experiences in isolation, including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore and Chris Hemsworth.

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Naomi Watts throws giant iso tantrum

 

coronaviruspromo
celebrity coronavirus editors picks naomi watts self-isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Murgon man arrested after dramatic police pursuit

        premium_icon UPDATE: Murgon man arrested after dramatic police pursuit

        Crime Police were forced to fire their weapons when a Murgon man allegedly drove towards officers, narrowly missing them.

        Little athletes rewarded for big year

        premium_icon Little athletes rewarded for big year

        Athletics Despite the Nanango Little Athletics club having to do their presentation online, a...

        ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        premium_icon ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        Education Vice-captain said it’s a challenging time for students, and urges peers to stay...

        Bakery bandit steals cakes and cash

        premium_icon Bakery bandit steals cakes and cash

        Crime Thief with a sweet tooth bites off more than they can chew.

        • 9th Apr 2020 10:00 AM