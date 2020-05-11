Nasty surprise could be in store when opening silos

GRAIN: If stored incorrectly, a nasty surprise could be in store for producers when they open their silos. (Picture: Contributed)

GRAIN growers sowing this year’s winter crops may find some nasty surprises when they open their silos for the first time since harvest.

If stored grain has not been monitored, it is possible insects have infested it.

Grains Research and Development Corporation’s grain storage extension project manager, Chris Warrick, said his team often received calls from growers in autumn after they had discovered insects while cleaning seed or during sowing.

“Sometimes this can be due to the fact that their silos don’t have ladders, so they have been unable to monitor grain at the top of the silo where insects often begin multiplying,” Mr Warrick said.

“The warmer and sometimes more humid air in the headspace of a silo is more conducive to insects reproducing, so they are often found there first.

Mr Warrick said spray-on protectants applied at harvest time to grain set aside for planting seed was designed to prevent insects for six to nine months.

“Protectants are not registered for use on grain that is already infested with insects because they are designed to deter insects, not kill them,” he said.

“Each protectant chemistry can also only be applied to a parcel of grain once.”

When stored grain insects are detected, fumigation of silos is the only control option.

“The only on-farm control options we have to kill insects are phosphine, which can be applied by growers, ProFume, which can only be applied by a commercial fumigator, or establishing a controlled atmosphere with nitrogen or carbon dioxide,” Mr Warrick said.

“All of these measures require gastight storage (AS2628) for reliable control results that avoid the development of resistance in insects.”

To assist growers with treating stored grain, Mr Warrick has recorded two webinars on fumigating with phosphine and pressure testing silos.

The webinar recordings can be found on the GRDC YouTube channel.