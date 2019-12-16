Menu
Rogue Traders are set to play the Anthems Music Festival in Canberra next year. Nat Bass talks about the chances of new music from the band.
Entertainment

Rogue Traders' Nat Bass says she hasn’t ruled out new music

by Jonathon Moran
16th Dec 2019 7:30 PM
Natalie Bassingthwaighte has hinted new music is on the cards for 2020.


The question is, will that be as a solo artist or fronting Aussie dance pop group, Rogue Traders.

"We have toyed with the idea many times," Bassingthwaighte said when asked if there will be new music for Rogue Traders given their last album - Night of the Living Drums - was released in 2011.

The Rouge Traders’ last album was in 2011.
"I may be going back into the studio next year but you will just have to wait and see what that means."
Bassingthwaighte's only studio album, 1000 Stars, was released in 2009.

What is definite is that the Rogue Traders will be performing at the upcoming Anthems Music Festival at Canberra's Commonwealth Park on March 28.

"We can't not do the hits," the Voodoo Child singer said. "Time has changed all of us, hopefully for the better. We are older and wiser. We are more grounded in our performance because we have had a lot more experience. It is still as crazy as ever and it is still as vibey as ever, don't get me wrong, we are not just chilling out. We still have as much energy as we always have, I just feel like it is slicker in a way."

Other artists playing the Anthems Music Festival include Icehouse, Eskimo Joe, Frente, The Temper Trap and Mark Wilkinson.

