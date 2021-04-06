Sports legend sacked over raunchy video

ESPN can no longer handle The Truth.

It was widely reported Tuesday the American sports giant is parting ways with Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce after his wild Instagram Live on Friday night.

Pierce, who has played a key role on NBA Countdown, The Jump and other basketball programming on the network, filmed himself in a room smoking what appeared to be marijuana and with scantily clad women whom may have been strippers.

Pierce, 43, who is married with three children, has been on a bit of a downward trajectory at ESPN and recently suffered an embarrassing blooper when he said the wrong team won before being quickly corrected.

According to New York Post sources, ESPN was particularly miffed that Pierce chose to put the videos out on his own accord. If he had been filmed doing the same activities and they became public by someone else, he may have kept his job.

Paul Pierce ran a raunchy Instagram Live.

Pierce, who was nicknamed The Truth, appeared to react to the news of his exit by posting a video to social media of himself laughing.

"Big things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree," he wrote.

Pierce played for two decades in the NBA, mainly for the Celtics where he won the 2008 championship.

He was named a finalist for the 2021 Hall of Fame class last month.

ESPN, which declined comment, has no immediate plans to replace Pierce, as it has a host of analysts it can rotate in.

- with New York Post

Originally published as NBA legend sacked over raunchy video