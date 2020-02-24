Menu
BIG LIFT: Steve Hendry giving it everything he’s got squatting 150kg. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Sport

NDIS clients shine at power lift competition

Tristan Evert
24th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
AS MUSIC bellowed through the Conquer Fitness Gym in Kingaroy, pumped up competitors were pushing their limits in the South Burnett’s first ever power lifting competition on Saturday.

Steve Hendry, who is no stranger to weightlifting, competes with a brain disease and said what he loves most about this sort of competition is the sense of community.

“There are no egos in weightlifting, and events like this you get a great sense of community,” Hendry said.

“I used to do strong man events in the UK about six or seven years ago and it feels really good to be back competing again.

“I have a brain condition that restricts a bit of movement in my body, however it doesn’t stop me competing.”

Hendry had a goal for the day to squat 150kg, which he did with ease before attempting to crack the 185kg mark.

Another NDIS athlete that gave it everything was Beth Fulton, who said she had put a lot of hours into training for the competition.

POWERLIFT: Nanango's Beth Fulton pushing for another birthday personal best. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
“It feels really good competing in an event like this and to top it off it’s also my birthday,” Fulton said.

“I have been training for about a year now and I lifted a PB in the squat category, which felt really good.

“Coming from Nanango it feels good to have an event of this kind in the South Burnett.”

Jesse Hebblewhite who is a blind weightlifter took out the NDIS catogory with an impressive total lift of 207.5kg.

conquer fitness kingaroy south burnett sport
South Burnett

