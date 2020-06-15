‘NEED FOR SPEED’: Teen ends up in children’s court

DATE WITH COURT: A 13-year-old Cherbourg boy will be facing Murgon Children’s Court after being caught riding a motorbike at high speeds through the small town. Photo: iStock – Getty Images.

DATE WITH COURT: A 13-year-old Cherbourg boy will be facing Murgon Children’s Court after being caught riding a motorbike at high speeds through the small town. Photo: iStock – Getty Images.

A SOUTH Burnett teen has booked himself a date in court after enacting out a scene reminiscent of the Fast and Furious movie on Cherbourg streets.

Police have charged a 13-year-old Cherbourg boy with multiple traffic offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured and fail to wear a helmet after he was caught tearing about on a motorcycle over the weekend.

At about 6pm on June 13, a white Husqvarna TE450 was impounded by police after they allegedly received numerous calls regarding the nature in which the motorcycle was being ridden.

Early reports to police stated the motorcycle was being driven on Cherbourg roads at high speeds causing other vehicles to take evasive action to avoid hitting the motorcycle.

Police managed to locate the motorcycle and the teenage rider.

The boy will appear in the Murgon Children’s Court at a later date to have the matter heard.