Needle-free vaccine to be made in Brisbane

Angus Forster from Vaxxas. The company will manufacture a needle-free vaccine in Brisbane. Picture: Annette Dew

A WORLD-CLASS medical technology company will manufacture a needle-free vaccine in Brisbane under a partnership with the State Government set to create up to 140 jobs over the next decade.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today announce her Government's partnership with Vaxxas to manufacture its High-Density Micro-projection Array Patch (MAP) vaccine delivery system in greater numbers in Queensland.

Construction will take place in a building owned by Economic Development Queensland in the Northshore Hamilton Priority Development Area, with manufacturing to begin in early 2022.

Ms Palaszczuk said Vaxxas expects to deliver 300 million doses each year.

"Over the next 10 years, this rate of production is expected to contribute $497m to the Queensland economy," she said.

"This partnership will give a great boost to our economic recovery strategy in the weeks and months to come."

Vaxxas chief executive David Hoey said Vaxxas would be able to ramp up production and put the company and Australia at the forefront of vaccination technology worldwide.

Vaxxas has been backed by the World Health Organisation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the pharmaceutical multinational company, Merck.

It grew out of the Australian Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology at The University of Queensland, before relocating to the Translational Research Institute in Woolloongabba. State Development Minister Kate Jones said medical manufacturing was a multi-trillion-dollar industry.

"Through this partnership, we'll create jobs in Queensland by tapping into this sector," she said.

"Queensland boasts some of the world's leading experts in medical technology."

Ms Jones said to date, the Palaszczuk Government had invested more than $8bn on initiatives to support business, industry and households in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to rebuild the state's economy and create jobs.

Treasurer and Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick said attracting and retaining highly-skilled jobs in advanced manufacturing industries like medical technology would be a key part of Queensland's economic recovery from COVID-19.