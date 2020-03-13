Neglected pup’s amazing comeback after rescue
A Riverland woman has pleaded guilty to neglecting two dogs - one of which was so severely starved it had to be euthanised.
A 42-year-old woman pleaded guilty to three charges of ill-treatment of animals this week at the Berri Magistrate's Court.
The court heard the dogs had not been properly fed for at least four weeks.
The woman has been prohibited from having any animals until further notice.
RSPCA inspectors seized the dogs from a Riverland property following cruelty reports in April last year.