Damage from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

Damage from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

Chasing a wanted juvenile through suburbia was not how a young Kirwan man expected his day to begin after a group of youths fled from a stolen car wreck.

James, 21, heard a loud bang at his neighbours house and jumped into action immediately; getting dressed and running outside to find a car had ploughed into the adjacent home.

The stolen Holden Commodore had crashed into the home of Jeanette and Colin Brock about 6.20am this morning, leaving them stuck inside as the foundation of their home had moved.

Neighbours had already gathered on the street as the juveniles fled the stolen car wreck.

James said he saw the group of people running and decided to pursue them.

Firefighters and police at the scene where an allegedly stolen Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

"It wasn't instinct … I thought it was just the right thing to do," he said.

James bolted down Tapiolas St and followed the juveniles for more than three blocks.

He said two other tradies picked him up in a car as he began to tire and they caught up to a male juvenile.

The trio tackled him to the ground in a dramatic citizen's arrest.

James said another female child waited around in shock, but later bolted from their sight.

"We just said to the kid to sit down and wait for police … he did, but tried to run again," he said.

James said he "bailed" up the child again and kept him on the ground for about 10 minutes until police arrived.

"Definitely not your typical morning," he said.

The humble man said he was glad his neighbours were uninjured and hoped the other three juveniles were caught soon.

Originally published as Neighbour tackles teen in dramatic citizen's arrest