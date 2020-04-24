Neighbourhood rallies to remember spirit of the Anzacs

AS THE first rays of light begin to creep over the country tomorrow morning, millions of Australians will be out the front of their homes, gathering not in person, but in spirit.

Kingaroy woman Glenys Riethmuller is just one of the many South Burnett residents preparing to hold their very own Anzac Day service tomorrow morning out the front of her home.

Though the service may be small in numbers, it will have a mighty message.

Mrs Riethmuller said in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic it's more important than ever to honour the legacy of Anzac Day.

"It's important we all take the time to remember what they did for Australia, even though we are going through hard times ourselves, right now we need to remember to pay our respects," she said.

For the born-and-bred Kingaroy local, tomorrow morning commemorates the lives of several beloved family members of Mrs Riethmuller.

"My husband's father, Merve Riethmuller, and three of my uncles served in World War II," she said.

"Wilfred Erichsen served in the Australian Army and Keith Erichsen served in the Australian Navy while William 'Billy' Mackay was in the Australian Air Force before he was seconded to the US Air Force.

"All three fought in New Guinea but unfortunately Billy was shot down and it took them a long time to find the crash site and when they did the sent his remains back to the US … I still don't know his entire story but I think it's important to remember what they sacrificed."

Mrs Riethmuller said her neighbourhood was planning to "Light Up the Dawn" tomorrow morning by standing on their driveways out on the corner of Jonelle St and Kingaroy Burrandowan Rd.

"I'm really glad the RSL has organised a way for people to join in online, it's going to make it really special for us to be able to follow along with the usual order of service from home.

"We might even have a young man from down the road playing the bugle for us so that will make it even more memorable."

To find out more about how you can light up the dawn tomorrow morning at your house, head to the RSL's website here.