Neighbourhood watch calling for action against stolen plates

Kumbia Neighbourhood Watch in conjuction with the Queensland Police Service will be selling anti-theft screws this Saturday in Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AN UNUSUAL but not uncommon crime in the region has caused the Kumbia Neighbourhood Watch to launch a campaign promoting antitheft screws to stop number plate theft.

This Saturday, November 10, Kumbia Neighbourhood Watch will be selling theft proof screws for $3 a set outside of Repco on Youngman Street.

Kingaroy police senior sergeant Dave Tierney said they don’t get a lot of stolen number plates but it does happen.

“You would be surprised how often we call people because someone took off from a petrol station without paying using their number plates,” Sen Sgt Tierney said.

“When we call people about their stolen plates they usually have no idea their plates were even swapped until they check.

“It’s not often we deal with stolen plates, however it definitely does happen from time to time.”

The antitheft screws have a unique head that is extremely difficult to unscrew without a specialised screwdriver.

Peter Verbakel has been a volunteer with the Queensland Police Service for 15 years and helps create and develop neighbourhood watch groups.

Mr Verbakel said in rural and remote areas neighbourhood watch groups can be a vital service.

“In places like Kumbia, neighbourhood watch is essentially just keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and looking out for each other in the community,” he said.

“They work hand-in-hand with police as they monitor their community and for example if they notice a car driving into someone’s property or a car driving back and fourth through a street on multiple occasions they can report it to police.

“We are currently promoting these antitheft screws, which essentially stop thief's from being able to quickly unscrew plates and take off with him.”

The Kumbia Neighbourhood Watch will be selling antitheft screws from 8.30am-11.30am next to Repco in Kingaroy with all proceeds going to the Kumbia Neighbourhood Watch.