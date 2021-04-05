Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
A house has been destroyed after fire ripped through the property and forced neighbours out of their homes.
Crime

Neighbours evacuate as ‘intense fire’ destroys home

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle O’Neal and Danielle Buckley
5th Apr 2021 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared as authorities investigate what caused an "intense" fire that tore through a Logan house overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the single-storey house on Albert St in Logan Central at 11.56pm Sunday.

It is understood that two people lived at the house but nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski was on scene and said the "flames were quite intense" and neighbours had to be evacuated.

Mr Naumovski said that residents were allowed to return to their homes by 1am.

A QFES spokeswoman said while the house was vacant, firefighters had noted there was a large amount of belongings inside.

It is believed the fire began in the kitchen area but quickly became well involved.

Fire crews left the scene at 2.50am Monday and investigators were this morning working to determine the cause of the blaze and if it was suspicious.

 

Originally published as Neighbours forced to evacuate as 'intense fire' destroys home

fire house fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        News A patient has been taken to Kingaroy Hospital after their car collide with a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway. DETAILS:

        BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        News A driver is being transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the...

        Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Premium Content Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Crime Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have...

        Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        Premium Content Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        News A motocross rider has been flown to hospital after he lost control of his bike and...