Neighbours rally behind family as their home burns

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Alison Hosken, Ryan Packer and Warron and Brittni Hosken, the generous neighbours who came to the aid of a young family who lost their home to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Kate McCormack

NEIGHBOURS were quick to throw their support behind a young family whose home was consumed by flames in Kingaroy this afternoon.

Mere minutes after the house caught alight, surrounding residents rushed to offer the family somewhere to stay, clothes and toys for the kids.

One of their neighbours, Alison Hosken, said she raced over to the property after noticing smoke.

"I saw the smoke billowing out from behind their house," Mrs Hosken said.

"After coming to see what had happened, Warron ran home and got a shirt and some rubber thongs for Ryan to put on."

Emergency services work to extinguish the fire at the Kingaroy home. Photo: Kate McCormack

Their teenage daughter Brittni ran home and got some stuffed toys off her bed for the kids to help comfort them.

"Warron has been through two house fires when he was younger and he said the smell of smoke is something you will never forget," Mrs Hosken said.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained at 3.53pm.

Four crews were on scene and an additional crew was on its way.

The spokeswoman said crews conducted a secondary search on the property to assess the situation.

Teams were using breathing masks to enter the property, and were being tested by QAS officers for smoke inhalation.

As so many people are staying at home due to Covid-19, the QFES spokeswoman said it was a good time for people to check their smoke alarm batteries and ensure they have an emergency plan in place in case of an emergency.