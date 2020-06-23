Neighbours witness sickening attack on woman in front lawn

A WOMAN whose forehead was "cut to the bone" when her partner threw a mirror at her head had to be rescued by neighbours who heard her screaming from the front lawn.

Her partner was violently attacking her outside her house - repeatedly punching her as she lay on the ground after tripping over a box.

The "brutal and sustained attack" continued as he punched her all over her body, with neighbours witnessing him pushing her and pinning her up against a wall.

The details of the man's attack on the mother of his children unfolded in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, where he claimed he remembered nothing of the December 15 assault last year.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan, pictured, asked a man who breached a domestic violence order in court: “Why did you flog her?”

"I had an epileptic fit," the 37-year-old man told the court as he appeared via videolink from prison.

"That's rubbish," Magistrate Chris Callaghan. interjected.

The accused said "he was told he had done it" and when pushed further accepted that he had been in control of his actions at the time.

Lawyer Chris Anderson told the court the defendant was thankful has partner's injuries had not been worse than they were.

The accused pleaded guilty to contravening a Domestic Violence Order over the attack and breaching another protection order on June 12 this year when he was in contact with the woman again that also breached bail conditions.

Magistrate Callaghan took into account the man's guilty plea and sentenced him to two years and six months imprisonment to be served alongside each other for both breaches.

He would be released on parole on September 1 this year, having already served 174 days.