A man will face court after destroying $800 worth of stock at Nanango IGA. File Photo.
Crime

Never-ending urine stream ruins $800 worth of IGA stock

Holly Cormack
5th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
A MAN will face court after allegedly urinating all over the Nanango IGA last week, destroying a massive $800 worth of product.

Police were called to the IGA supermarket on July 30 at 5.30 by bewildered staff members, after the man allegedly began hosing down various items of stock within the store.

He made his way down two aisles before police arrived to stop him.

The incident was witnessed by a number of horrified onlookers, including staff members and customers.

He allegedly had a small amount of alcohol in his system, however he was not intoxicated.

Police allege the 25-year-old was also found with a small amount of cannabis in his possession upon his arrest.

In response to police questioning, the man told officers that he did not remember the incident ever occurring.

He has been charged with entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

He will face Nanango Magistrates Court on August 24.

crime
South Burnett

