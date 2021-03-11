New 110-mile ultra race to boost South Burnett tourism

There is no better way to explore a region than on foot - well Dead Cow Gully’s inaugural ultra marathon in August will not only challenge Queensland‘s toughest runners, but also create a new tourism drawcard for the South Burnett.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



Earmarked to be one of the most gruelling ultra marathons held in Queensland, the Dead Cow Gully team‘s new KKRT110 event will take participants on a 110 mile (about 177km) journey through the heart of the South Burnett, which will cut through nine communities along the way.

“There will be two events. The first is an event from Kingaroy to Kilkivan, which is about 89 km or 55 miles, and the other is from Kingaroy to Kilkivan and back. It‘s pretty insane,” Dead Cow Gully event organiser Timothy Walsh said.

Runners will embark on the rail trail on August 7, 2021, and will venture through Kingaroy, Crawford, Memerambi, Wooroolin, Tingoora, Wondai, Murgon, Goomeri and Kilkivan, with the bravest among them turning around and heading right back to Australia‘s peanut capital.

The KKRT110 is inspired by a similar event, which takes Queensland’s intrepid ultra-enthusiasts down the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

“There‘s already a race on the BBRT and that’s quite a popular event,” Mr Walsh said.

“And I thought to myself, I better snap out the KKRT before someone else comes out here. Better have a local do it.”

KKRT Michelle Promo: A new ultra-marathon is coming to Kingaroy. The KKRT110 kicks off in August, organised by the team behind Dead Cow Gully.

While it’s not for the faint-hearted, Mr Walsh said there is a demand for ultra-marathons in country Queensland and the event will hopefully draw statewide thrill-seekers to the South Burnett.

“The hope is that people will come out to the area and check out the course for themselves. That could mean day trips, that could mean overnight stays, which will pump money into the community,” he said.

“A lot of these Ultra races are dominated by Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, and I thought, well, why can‘t people come out this way?

“Ultra really belongs in country areas. It‘s made for it with these wide open spaces.”

Mr Walsh said the aim is to have an aid station in each of the nine communities the runners with pass through.

“Ideally we want people from that community to be manning the aid station,” he said.

“Each community is a little bit different and they can meet people from that community.”

The KKRT110 is one of three events currently being organised by Dead Cow Gully, alongside the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra on April 3 and Western Branch, which will be held down Linville way in 2022.

If you are keen to get involved and support the runners as they venture through the South Burnett, please get in contact with Timothy Walsh HERE.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription