Dardi Munwurro runs camps where Indigenous men come together to learn about a range of different issue. (Picture: Contributed)
News

New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

Tristan Evert
8th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
BROTHER to Brother is a 24-hour support hotline created out of the coronavirus pandemic to support Indigenous men.

The hotline was created by a company called Dardi Munwurro, an organisation that delivers a range of programs specifically targeting Aboriginal men.

The organisation aims to break the cycle of intergenerational trauma in Aboriginal families and communities, by empowering and inspiring individuals to heal the past, acknowledge the present and create a positive vision for the future.

Adam Ormiston is one of the voices answering the hotline and he said a lot of mob are struggling in this current environment.

“It has been a really difficult period for a lot of Indigenous people around the country,” Mr Ormiston said.

“The Brother to Brother hotline was created in March when the pandemic first started and in the first four months, we received an average of 100 calls a month.

“We have been getting calls from people all over the country, which shows how important the service is.”

Six men from the Aboriginal community, including elders, are working for the hotline and answering calls daily.

Mr Ormiston said now that Dardi Munwurro can’t conduct face-to-face services, the hotline is a valuable tool.

“Dardi Munwurro offers a range of services to help Aboriginal men with relationship support, parenting issues, drug and alcohol issues, as well as family violence services,” he said.

“Due to the current environment we can’t meet face-to-face, so we now do group zoom meetings and also just have zoom for anyone who wants to have a yarn.

“In everything we do we are trying to help these men by giving them the skills to be better equipped for life.”

The 24-hour Brother to Brother hotline is available on 1800 435 799.

dari munwurrobrother to brother
South Burnett

