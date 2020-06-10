Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

More Stories

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Burnett gateway’ gets upgrade after lobbying for 12 years

        premium_icon ‘Burnett gateway’ gets upgrade after lobbying for 12 years

        News Bridge upgrade part of $25 million funding package to ensure local producers can get back on the road.

        Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

        premium_icon Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

        Rugby League A decision has been made on the immediate future of the region’s rugby league...

        Saints back on track ahead of season opener

        premium_icon Saints back on track ahead of season opener

        AFL The South Burnett Saints women’s team are confident heading into round one.

        ‘Justice not served’: Survivors’ move to keep killer in jail

        premium_icon ‘Justice not served’: Survivors’ move to keep killer in jail

        News Survivors of Childers hostel fire that killed 15 people 'powerless'