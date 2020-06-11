New business brings back ‘personal’ shopping experience

Debra Morgan showcases some of her artwork at Tracey Jones’ new Toogoolawah shop, Tracey Jones Bouqitue. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

A NEW Toogoolawah business owner is aiming to bring back the personal shopping experience with her new store.

Tracey Jones opened her new shop, Tracey Jones Boutique, last week, which boasts hand crafted, locally made jewellery, clothing, beauty products and homewares.

She was set to start the new business venture earlier in the year, but coronavirus restrictions put a halt to the plans.

Mrs Jones said there were plenty of options for new businesses in town.

After losing her part-time job during the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to give it a go.

"We wanted a personal experience. Everyone says, 'you can buy stuff online', but its not the same," Mrs Jones said.

"We've got the jewellery that matches the clothing, as well as homewares etc. There's nowhere in town like this."

Mrs Jones has welcomed jewellery marker Debra Morgan to the business, who will sell her handmade opal jewellery exclusively through Tracey Jones Boutique.

The self-taught artist, who trades under Opalescent By Debra Morgan, uses opals sourced from a former Toogoolawah resident in her jewellery creations.

"Both Tracey and I are very creative, and we wanted to sell our products," Mrs Morgan said.

"We both lived on the highway, and my plan when I moved here was to sell from home, but with all the rules and regulations it didn't work."

The business held its grand opening last Saturday, and Mrs Jones said they had a great response from the community in their opening week.

"Everything has been really positive, a few shop owners have come down and wished us luck," she said.

"And not only them, but the locals as well - even if they haven't bought anything."

Mrs Jones said she was able to provide after pay for the customers, as it was something everyone should have access to - including people in rural communities.

Tracey Jones Boutique is located on Cressbrook St, near the cinema.