Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health

New case of coronavirus emerges in Queensland

Chris Lees
by and CHRIS LEES
16th Mar 2020 7:17 AM

ANOTHER person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Queensland.

A worker at South32's Cannington mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The employee underwent testing after self-monitoring symptoms that met the testing criteria," the company said in a statement.

"The employee was on rostered time off and had not been onsite for several days when his symptoms presented."

coronaviruspromo

The statement said the man was now self-isolating at home and was under the management of the Townsville Public Health Authority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking every precaution to minimise any impact," the statement said.

"We are providing regular updates to employees and our recommendations are aligned with those of government and health authorities, including deferring travel and enforcing self-isolation for any employee, contractor or visitor who has returned from overseas."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks mine worker mining mt isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced

        FULL LIST: Do you know who is running in your division?

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Do you know who is running in your division?

        Council News WE interviewed all of the candidates about their campaigns ahead of the local...

        Member hangs up apron ending a 60 year kitchen battle

        premium_icon Member hangs up apron ending a 60 year kitchen battle

        Community There is more than 130 years worth of cooking experience between the duo.