New changes to come into effect before 2020 election

2020 ELECTION: South Burnett residents will head to the polls in March 2020 for the local council election. Picture: Contributed

IN THE lead up to the local election this year, the Electoral Commission Queensland has confirmed changes within the divisions.

ECQ has implemented new internal boundaries to the South Burnett as well as other regions across the state.

Last year the Local Government Change Commission finalised its review of the South Burnett Regional Council’s divisional boundaries.

The approved changes will come into effect for the 2020 local council election on Saturday, March 28.

Council said the ECQ will be distributing Voter Information Cards in the lead up to the election to advise voters of their division.

To see if your division has changed, or for more information about the review call the Electoral Commission of Queensland on 1300 881 665 or visit their website https://ecq.qld.gov.au/lgr/dbrs.