Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2020 ELECTION: South Burnett residents will head to the polls in March 2020 for the local council election. Picture: Contributed
2020 ELECTION: South Burnett residents will head to the polls in March 2020 for the local council election. Picture: Contributed
Council News

New changes to come into effect before 2020 election

Laura Blackmore
3rd Jan 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE lead up to the local election this year, the Electoral Commission Queensland has confirmed changes within the divisions.

ECQ has implemented new internal boundaries to the South Burnett as well as other regions across the state.

Last year the Local Government Change Commission finalised its review of the South Burnett Regional Council’s divisional boundaries.

The approved changes will come into effect for the 2020 local council election on Saturday, March 28.

Council said the ECQ will be distributing Voter Information Cards in the lead up to the election to advise voters of their division.

To see if your division has changed, or for more information about the review call the Electoral Commission of Queensland on 1300 881 665 or visit their website https://ecq.qld.gov.au/lgr/dbrs.

2020 south burnett election electoral commission of queensland queensland electoral commission south burnett election 2020 south burnett regional council south burnett regional council 2020 election
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor warns Goomeri bores will fail again

        premium_icon Councillor warns Goomeri bores will fail again

        News Council secrecy, rural rate hike leaves some local leaders dissatisfied with council’s decisions.

        BREAK-INS: Kingaroy businesses and school

        premium_icon BREAK-INS: Kingaroy businesses and school

        News The past week numerous Kingaroy businesses (and a school) have been broken into.

        Races cancelled, but small town to ‘soldier ahead’

        premium_icon Races cancelled, but small town to ‘soldier ahead’

        Whats On This drought-hit community has been forced to cancel its races, but the social fun...

        BREAKING: Crews respond to fire in South Burnett

        premium_icon BREAKING: Crews respond to fire in South Burnett

        Breaking Three crews called to scene. Motorists urged to drive carefully.