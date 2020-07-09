Mystery $50m Oz lotto winner revealed

The mystery winner comes from the south coast town of Sussex Inlet. Picture: Supplied

The lucky winner of Tuesday night's incredible $50 million Oz Lotto draw has finally come forward after days of anticipation.

On Tuesday night, one ticket holder won the entire Oz Lotto division one prize of $50 million - the highest jackpot in a decade.

However, the winning entry was unregistered, so lottery officials had no way of contacting the ticket holder.

But Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, has just revealed the unnamed winner is from North Sydney and purchased her entry from Inlet Newsagency, Shop 5, 172 Jacobs Drive, Sussex Inlet.

She revealed it had been the first lottery ticket she ever bought, which she picked up while one holidays in the picturesque coastal town.

She realised she was the mystery winner after eventually checking her entry online.

"Holy sh*t!" she said.

"Sh*t. Okay. Thank you so much.

"Jesus Christ. Oh my god. I cannot believe it.

"We've been on holidays in Sussex Inlet and my friend called me just before and said to me 'I think the newsagency you bought your Oz Lotto ticket from sold the $50 million winning entry'.

"So I jumped online and checked my ticket.

"I can't believe it. I'm shaking. Jesus Christ. This is incredible!

"Oh my god. I'm shocked, so shocked.

"My heart is beating so hard, I'm pacing around.

"I feel like I could have a heart attack!"

The ticketholder held the only division one winning entry nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1377, drawn Tuesday, July 7, which she said came down to "beginner's luck".

She said she was too overwhelmed to decide how to spend her winnings at the moment.

South coast players have been urged to check their entries. Picture: Supplied

"I have no idea right now," she said.

"Honestly, I cannot think straight.

"I'm still just so shocked. I think I will be so shocked for a long time. I'll definitely keep working, but oh my goodness, I just don't know!"

Inlet Newsagency owner Dimitrios Spyrakis said he was thrilled to discover his outlet had sold such a huge division one winning entry.

"We're so happy to hear the winner has now been united with her prize," he said.

"It's all everyone is talking about here! It's fantastic news for our community.

"It's incredible to know we've played a part in changing this woman's life. Congratulations to her! We hope she continues to holiday at Sussex Inlet."

The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney previously said she was looking forward to confirming the life-changing news with the winner soon before they came forward.

"We're certainly hoping that our $50 million Oz Lotto winner comes forward very soon, which is why we're asking anyone who purchased an entry into Tuesday's Oz Lotto draw at Inlet Newsagency to make sure they check their tickets today," she said.

"You might think it's unlikely that you're the winner we're searching for, but someone who bought an entry at the outlet is now $50 million richer.

"You can check your entries in-store, online at thelott.com, or via the Lott app. If you do realise you're the division one winner we're searching for, please call us on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."

Tuesday's jackpot winner is the tenth Oz Lotto division one winner of 2020. Together these 10 winners have collectively taken home $127,143,666 in division one prize money.

If you missed out on that huge prize, there is some consolation - tonight's Powerball jackpot has soared to a mind-blowing $80 million.

