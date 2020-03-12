New ‘country-styled’ aged care home just within reach

Peter Winterflood, Linda Beaumont and Michael Goss outside Beaumont Care's new aged care home at Wamuran.

Peter Winterflood, Linda Beaumont and Michael Goss outside Beaumont Care's new aged care home at Wamuran.

AT A TIME when many aged care organisations have been closing down ­regional facilities, a family-owned Southeast Queensland provider announced its investment in aged care in rural areas by opening a new home at Wamuran.

After receiving a $4 million Federal Government grant in 2010, Beaumont Care began construction on its sixth care facility, Wamuran, on a 16-hectare property 15km west of Caboolture in January last year.

The state-of-the-art, 80-bed residential care home was officially opened this week by Minister for Aged Care Services Richard Colbeck at a launch event that was attended by many members of the Beaumont Care team, government officials and the community.

Owner and director Linda Beaumont said there was huge demand for aged care facilities in regional parts of Australia, including the Moreton Bay area.

She said Wamuran had been earmarked by Moreton Bay Regional Council as a priority future growth region and the infrastructure for aged care needed to provide for the expected high demand of an ageing population.

Aerial view of Beaumont Care's new aged care home at Wamuran.

“There is a real need for aged care facilities in rural and remote parts of Australia, and the Moreton Bay region is no exception,” Mrs Beaumont said.

“In the wake of the aged care royal commission, many aged care facilities in our regions are doing it tough.

“At a time when aged care as an industry is struggling, Beaumont Care – with support from the Australian Government – is making a conscious and important decision to invest in much needed aged care in regional areas like Wamuran.”

When completed, the contemporary, country-style home will comprise four 20-bed communities – each with their own lounge rooms, dining areas, and courtyards.

With Beaumont Care specialising in residents with high needs, one of the residences will be a secure memory care facility equipped to provide specialised care for those living with dementia.

Mrs Beaumont said the Wamuran facility would ­deliver “resident-led, warm-hearted care” to elderly people from Caboolture and Moreton Bay regions, the Sunshine Coast, and areas located to the west.

She said the Wamuran home was unique due to its idyllic country location surrounded by farmland with views to the Glasshouse Mountains.

“It has always been a dream of mine to open a lifestyle-oriented facility with a country, rural theme for people who have lived off the land their whole lives, or who prefer a tree change in a peaceful area, rather living among the suburbs,” she said.

Beaumont Care is conducting tours of the new Wamuran facility.

For those interested in booking a tour or obtaining more information about the aged care home, call 5328 1200, email bc@­beaumontcare.com.au, or visit the website, beaumontcare.com.au.