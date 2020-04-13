Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

How coronavirus affects kids
Health

New COVID-19 case confirmed for Mackay as state total climbs

12th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW confirmed case of coronavirus has been recorded for Mackay.

The new case, confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, brings the total number for the Mackay Hospital and Health Service to 14.

The number of active cases was nine, with five recovered cases.

The latest case, from Mackay, was a close contact of a returned international traveller.

"The Mackay person is a close contact of a returned international traveller and has been in home quarantine with them," MHHS said.

The new Mackay case was one of 12 confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 983.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus mackay mackay base hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett businesses feeling COVID-19 squeeze

        premium_icon Burnett businesses feeling COVID-19 squeeze

        Business ‘Everyone’s rolling with the punches right now, not knowing whether they’re going to come out on the other side.’

        • 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        Breaking A person has died following a horror head-on collision.

        Requirements for elderly drivers change amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Requirements for elderly drivers change amid COVID-19

        News Elderly residents urged to stay at home as MP states new laws for drivers over...

        Wayne’s World egg-cites residents with huge giveaway

        premium_icon Wayne’s World egg-cites residents with huge giveaway

        Community Business hopes to spark some cheer by giving away its entire Easter egg stock.