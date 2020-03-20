NEW DETAILS: Kingaroy COVID-19 case now tests negative

Inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong, Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has commenced key research in the rapid global response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong, Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has commenced key research in the rapid global response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

THE man diagnosed with coronavirus in Kingaroy has tested negative in the first of two tests required to indicate a full recovery.

It can be revealed the man remains at home in self-isolation, but is well on the road to recovery.

This was one of the first confirmed cases outside of southeast Queensland, with Queensland Health initially confirming the positive test result on Friday, March 13.

The diagnosed patient was a 53-year-old male who worked at the Kingaroy Woolworths Store.

According to QLD Health he has been in self-isolation since his diagnosis.

Health officials explained that two negative test results were required, at least 24 hours apart, before a person was considered clear of the virus.

"Once a positive case has fully recovered from the virus, subsequent testing will show a negative result," a health spokesperson said.

"But to be completely clear you need to test negative to two separate tests. These must be taken at least 24 hours apart.

"Once the patient has tested negative to both they are in the clear and no longer contagious."

It is understood the Kingaroy man will have his second test in the coming days.

"With cases as mild as this one patients can make a full recovery within days as long as they self-isolate, rest, and keep their fluids up."

The QLD Health spokesperson has confirmed for now he will remain in self-isolation in his home.

"The positive case in the South Burnett has followed the directions provided by Queensland Health and is recovering well at home," they said.

"My understanding is they're feeling pretty good right now and are well on their way to recovery."

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Queensland is now 184, and there is a total of 786 confirmed cases in Australia.

Seven Australians have died -one in Western Australia and six in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

To read the latest updates on how the novel coronavirus has impacted the South Burnett click here.