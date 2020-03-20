Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong, Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has commenced key research in the rapid global response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/David Crosling)
Inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong, Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has commenced key research in the rapid global response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/David Crosling)
Health

NEW DETAILS: Kingaroy COVID-19 case now tests negative

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
20th Mar 2020 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man diagnosed with coronavirus in Kingaroy has tested negative in the first of two tests required to indicate a full recovery.

It can be revealed the man remains at home in self-isolation, but is well on the road to recovery.

This was one of the first confirmed cases outside of southeast Queensland, with Queensland Health initially confirming the positive test result on Friday, March 13.

The diagnosed patient was a 53-year-old male who worked at the Kingaroy Woolworths Store.

According to QLD Health he has been in self-isolation since his diagnosis.

Health officials explained that two negative test results were required, at least 24 hours apart, before a person was considered clear of the virus.

"Once a positive case has fully recovered from the virus, subsequent testing will show a negative result," a health spokesperson said.

"But to be completely clear you need to test negative to two separate tests. These must be taken at least 24 hours apart.

"Once the patient has tested negative to both they are in the clear and no longer contagious."

It is understood the Kingaroy man will have his second test in the coming days.

"With cases as mild as this one patients can make a full recovery within days as long as they self-isolate, rest, and keep their fluids up."

The QLD Health spokesperson has confirmed for now he will remain in self-isolation in his home.

"The positive case in the South Burnett has followed the directions provided by Queensland Health and is recovering well at home," they said.

"My understanding is they're feeling pretty good right now and are well on their way to recovery."

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Queensland is now 184, and there is a total of 786 confirmed cases in Australia.

Seven Australians have died -one in Western Australia and six in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered. 

To read the latest updates on how the novel coronavirus has impacted the South Burnett click here.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus south burnett kingaroy woolworths queensland health service south burnett coronavirus
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVENTS: Will they or won’t they run in 2020?

        premium_icon EVENTS: Will they or won’t they run in 2020?

        News Here’s the full list of events either cancelled, postponed or still running amid coronavirus.

        St Mary’s celebrates and recognises girl power

        premium_icon St Mary’s celebrates and recognises girl power

        News “We all reflected on the quote by Coco Chanel, A girl should be two things, who and...

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

        Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        premium_icon Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        Business Harvey Norman has experienced an extraordinary rise in sales amid COVID-19.