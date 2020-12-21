NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

Here are the top 13 projects approved in the Burnett region in 2020.

Here are the top 13 projects approved in the Burnett region in 2020.

From tourist attractions to aged care homes to large-scale transformation projects, the Burnett region is quickly transforming into development hub, seeing a huge number of new projects kicking off this year.

Here are the top 13 projects you need to keep an eye out for:

Kingaroy Transformation Project gets multimillion budget boost

The South Burnett Regional Council upped the ante of the “once in a lifetime” Kingaroy Transformation Project, bumping up the budget from the $11.1 million to $13.9 million.

Addressing a proposed $2.5 million boost at November’s ordinary council meeting, a motion put forth by deputy mayor councillor Gavin Jones saw an additional $300,000 added to the proposed increase, which passed four to three.

Murgon to showcase rich history with $1.6 million boost

Murgon’s Country Creative Association received $1,596,514 to construct a purpose-built cultural centre.

The new centre, which is set to include an art gallery, fossil museum, art workshop, gift shop, and central prehistoric garden, will showcase Murgon’s important prehistoric links and herald a bright future for local tourism, jobs, and the community.

Biggenden ‘Streetscape’ upgrade approved by council

North Burnett Regional Council announced the approval of the Biggenden Streetscape Concept Design at their council meeting on October 28.

The council said one of the key topics raised by the community was parking, with business owners and residents wanting more parking outside the main street shops.

Once completed, the plan will allow for the parking on Edward Street to increase from 32 spaced to 38.

Two new aged care homes under construction in South Burnett



After the first slab was poured 43 years ago, unit 21 and 22 are currently being built.

Sitting on the site of the old Wondai State School, Laurels is a community of homes for senior citizens, funded and owned by the Wondai and District Living Units for the Aged.

The organisation was launched to combat the lack of public housing for the elderly in Wondai, which is still a major issue with approximately 20 people on the waiting list for housing at Laurels.

Wondai and District Living Units for the Aged president Winston Burrows said the units are one of the most important things in the community.

Upgrade for Burnett doctors surgery nearing completion

The Eidsvold Family Practice on 19 Moreton St was approved for funding by Queensland Health to construct an adjacent building to accommodate for its growing patient base.

Eidsvold Family Practice‘s Jamie Blucher said the plan to expand has been a long time coming for the town’s only general practice.

The extension includes three consultation rooms, a receptionist area, a waiting room, staffroom and a toilet.