New dining rule ‘not viable’ for most South Burnett pubs

BEER O’CLOCK: Tash Calderley ready to open the doors of the Kingaroy Hotel this weekend. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

PHASE one of the Federal Government’s plan to reopen pubs for a maximum of 10 diners will not help the majority of the pubs in the South Burnett.

To restock kegs, meet tough guidelines and pay staff is not viable, according to a number of pub owners in the region.

“It’s ridiculous to think we could make money out of 10 diners,” Dave Bjorklund from the Wondai Hotel and Cellar said.

“It would not be worth it for us and to stock up for 10 people at a time just isn’t viable.

“We have been doing takeaway and will continue to, however we can’t afford to open for 10 diners.

“We will look at opening for the 20 diners in phase 2, and even then it will be tough to turn a profit.”

Mike Warren from the Australian Hotel in Murgon said the costs to open outweigh the potential profit.

“We have been doing takeaway meals, however to open would mean we would have to pay cleaning and amenities costs,” Mr Warren said.

“We wont be opening for ten diners in phase one but will be opening for phase two when we can allow 20 diners in.”

Bruce Garrod from the Kingaroy Hotel said they will open for phase 1.

“We already have the staff on doing takeaways so we will be opening this weekend to let in ten diners,” Mr Garrod said.

“There is no time limit on how long people cant stay so hopefully people buy a few drinks with their meals.

“I imagine most places wont open as it might not be viable for them, however it is for us and we will keep on top of hygiene and be sensible about how we operate.”

The Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy, The Hotel Randor in Blackbutt and The Fitzroy Hotel in Nanango will all be keeping their doors closed until phase two and three of easing restrictions.