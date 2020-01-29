New drought funding for Burnett Catholic schools

DROUGHT RELIEF: Families sending their kids to St Mary's (classroom pictured) and other Burnett Catholic schools will benefit from federal funding.

NEW funding has been announced for Catholic school families affected by drought in the Burnett.

It was announced by Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan and will provide fee relief for Catholic school families experiencing hardship as a result of the ongoing drought.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission Executive Director Dr Lee-Anne Perry welcomed today’s funding announcement of $3.9 million for Queensland Catholic schools.

“Catholic schools have been providing support for drought affected families, in some cases for a number of years, and today’s announcement means they can continue to do that,” Dr Perry said.

“Schools throughout the central and south west regions, the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and the Burnett, all need to provide fee relief for families, as do a number of boarding schools in metropolitan and regional areas.

“The funding announced today will go directly to providing fee relief and support for families.”

Dr Perry said in difficult times it was especially important that young people could continue their schooling.

“Today’s announcement by the Minister means Catholic schools will be able to continue to offer the highest levels of support to all families impacted by the drought,” he said.

“I urge any family facing difficulty because of the drought to speak with their school principal.

“Our schools are supporting families with fee relief, but also with many other forms of pastoral care to help ease them through their current difficulties.”