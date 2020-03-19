Menu
A cement truck rolled at Cooyar.
News

New England Highway lane blocked after cement truck rolled

Michael Nolan
by
19th Mar 2020 11:03 AM
A CRASHED cement truck remains on its side and blocking part of the New England Highway after it crashed early this morning. 

The trucked rolled near the Cooyar Creek Bridge, about 8am, but there was a delay in getting a crane to right the vehicle. 

The first tow truck was called about 9.30am, but more help was needed, so police called in a second, about 10.30am. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver was uninjured. 

Motorists are advised to drive with caution was one lane remains closed. 

