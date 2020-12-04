New festival will celebrate diversity in the South Burnett

The South Burnett’s Festival of Cultures will celebrate diversity in the region through music, dance, stories, games, activities, and stalls.

THE South Burnett Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation (SBATSI) will hold the region’s first multicultural festival next year, celebrating diversity in the region through music, dance, stories, games, activities, and stalls.

Hosting one of the record number of 211 multicultural celebrations in 2021, the SBATSI will receive $8,000 in funding to launch the South Burnett’s Festival of Cultures under the Palaszczuk Government’s Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program.

Following a pivotal year for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, seeing thousands march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the program is aimed at furthering inclusion, harmony and unity in the Sunshine state.

Multicultural Affairs Minister Leanne Linard encouraged Queenslanders to get out to as many events as possible in 2021 to celebrate the state’s diversity.

“Many of these celebrations have become important fixtures on the social calendar of towns and cities throughout Queensland,” Ms Linard said.

“They are not only great fun with vibrant colour, music, performances and food, they also play an important role in strengthening cross-cultural understanding and inclusion.”

Originally scheduled to bring the beat to the South Burnett in April this year, the festival was sadly cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Under COVID Safe measures, successful staging of multicultural events in 2021 will further help Queensland unite and recover,” Ms Linard said.

“So, it is vital that we come together safely and celebrate our cultural diversity, which is undoubtedly one of Queensland’s greatest strengths.”

“Our state is home to people from 220 different countries and territories who speak more than 180 languages and identify with over 110 different faiths.”

A total of 211 events will receive funding ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 in 2021.

For more information about the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program and successful applicants visit: www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/cmq-program.