South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford provides information on food safety practices on behalf of the South Burnett Regional Council in its new videos for businesses.
Council News

New initiative aims to help region’s businesses adapt

Laura Blackmore
10th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
TO HELP the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, South Burnett Regional Council has introduced new initiatives to aid local businesses.

Government restrictions forced onto mainstream food service businesses, mean cafes, restaurants and bakeries have had to diversify their services, and many are looking at adopting a delivery service model.

In addition to national food laws, the pandemic has added further need for vigilance.

To help, the council has released the following food safety videos to support business owners by informing them about safe food practices they need to be aware of while diversifying the way in which they do business.

Food Safety for businesses in the food industry

Food Safety for home delivery and take away service

A council representative said staff would continue to work within a risk management framework to provide services to the community.

They urged all residents to join then in ‘flattening the curve’ by ensuring hygiene practices were in place and minimising contact where possible.

Members of the community are encouraged to keep informed on the latest health advice at www.health.qld.gov.au, by phoning 13 HEALTH or visiting the council’s website or Facebook page.

For further information on food safety, contact South Burnett Regional Council’s environmental health officer by calling 4189 9100 or emailing info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

For further information on business development and support, contact South Burnett Regional Council’s economic development by calling 4189 9100 or emailing info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

South Burnett

