New jumbo version of sellout Aldi product

With it now feeling like day 2391 of lockdown, most of us are looking for ways to spice up our home cooking.

A bog-standard spag bol is just not be cutting it anymore and you're now on first name terms with the UberEats delivery people in your area.

Fortunately, Aldi has come to the rescue with one of its latest Special Buys and in the best news of all, it goes on sale just before Mother's Day.

The discount supermarket chain is selling a jumbo-sized air fryer for just $99.99, following on from its successful air fryer sales in the past.

The air fryer is a bargain at $99.99. Picture: Supplied

Aldi's new 8-litre air fryer means you can easily and quickly cook healthy meals that don't taste healthy - think crispy potato wedges and chicken.

Its bigger size means you can easily fit a family-sized meal inside the air fryer's drawer.

The 1800-watt digital air fryer comes with seven preset cooking functions and a 30-minute timer.

It also has a non-stick coating and removable frying basket making cleaning a breeze.

In the past, the Special Buys item has had the tick of approval on Facebook, where shoppers praised the kitchen gadget.

"Husband and I use ours regularly for about three years," one person wrote, while another added: "We love ours. Use it all the time."

The air fryer goes on sale just in time for Mother’s Day.

WHAT IS AN AIR FRYER?

Air fryers cook meals by circulating hot air around food, creaking a crispy outside similar to deep-fried food.

According to Healthline, you can use just one teaspoon of oil to make fries in an air fryer that taste almost identical to the much less healthy deep-fried version.

The cooking gadget has been labelled as a sneaky way to lose weight, with Married At First Sight star and WW ambassador Jules Robinson previously labelling the air fryer her secret weight loss weapon.

"Cam and I have got an air fryer at the moment and we're a bit obsessed with putting everything in there. You feel like you're having KFC and you're not," she previously told news.com.au.

"It's actually an amazing machine."

Aldi's air fryer goes on sale Saturday, May 9