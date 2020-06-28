New law firm ready to make a difference in Kingaroy

LAW FIRM: Mandy Reid at her new office on Kingaroy Street. (picture: Tristan Evert)

MANDY Reid of Athena Law is currently putting the final touches on her new Kingaroy office.

With over three years experience, Ms Reid covers everything from individual wills to civil law and everything in between.

Ms Reid said she is really excited and looks forward to opening the doors.

“I have been based in Brisbane since the end of January, however have always had several clients out here, so when the opportunity to move came up I took it,” Ms Reid said.

“I am so passionate about criminal law and the whole court process, however I pretty much cover all different types of law.

“I am very down to earth and pride myself on always being upfront with my clients and always telling them the truth.”

Ms Reid was previously working for Alexander Law in Brisbane and Caboolture, however said she is excited to be moving to Kingaroy.

“I am setting up my little office on Kingaroy Street, nice and close to the courthouse,” Ms Reid said.

“I am really looking forward to working with people in the community and am excited for the future.

“Over the past few months not being in the courthouse nearly killed me, I really missed being in the courtrooms.”

Athena Law is located on Kingaroy Street and is set to open on the 20 July with a winter special on wills and power of attorney.

For a free twenty minute consultation call Athena Law on 0731815622.