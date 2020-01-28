New-look dance studio sets the ‘barre’ high

Kingaroy Dance Academy students Chloe Johannesen, Kayleigh Johannesen, Tia Bruce, Billie Stedd, Indi Bruce and Tayla Manns put the new-look dance studio to the test. Picture: Tristan Evert

THE Kingaroy Dance Academy now has a new-look studio, fully equipped with a new floor, barre and airconditioning, ahead of what is set to be another huge year.

Kingaroy Dance Academy principal Kirsten Canniford said there were a number of exciting things lined up for the dancers in 2020.

“This year we are very excited to be running a Christmas showcase for the first time,” Canniford said.

“We have a number of workshops, concerts, community events and fun days lined up for 2020.

“All levels of dancers are welcome, from dancers looking to do one recreational class a week right through to those looking to compete and make a career out of dance.”

BEFORE: The studio before the new floor was put in. Picture: Tristan Evert

AFTER: The new floor in the studio. Picture: Tristan Evert

A Mummy and Me class has been introduced this year, along with Little Stars class.

Canniford said they were great additions as both were fun and engaging.

“The new Mummy and Me class is designed for 2—3-year-old students where parents can participate with their tiny dancers,” she said.

“Our other class for our tiny dancers is the Little Stars, which is a carefully structured 45-minute lesson that incorporates ballet and jazz as well as acrobatics and cheer.

“It’s important for school students to branch out and take part in different extra-curricular activities.”

The Kingaroy Dance Academy is taking enrolments and offers classes in ballet, points, jazz, tap, hip hop, street beat tap, acrobatics and musical.