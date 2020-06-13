New look Kingaroy golf club welcomes back patrons

GOLF CLUB: Jane and Dennis Franklin and Jazz Herborn are ready to welcome back patrons to the Kingaroy Golf Club.

THE committee at the Kingaroy Golf Club have made the most of their forced downtime, completing a $28,000 clubhouse renovation.

Although social golf has been permitted for some time, today marks the first time since March patrons have been allowed back inside the clubhouse.

Kingaroy golf club treasurer Dennis Franklin said it is excellent to have the clubhouse reopened.

“Today will be the first beer poured at the club since it closed back in March,” Franklin said.

“Although we can only have 20 people in at a time, it’s still excellent to be able to welcome everyone back into the club.

“One positive to come out of the lockdown was we were able to use the time to do some much needed renovations to the clubhouse.”

RENOVATION: The new look Kingaroy Golf Club is officially open for business. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The Kingaroy Golf Club received a $28,000 grant, which has gone towards a new ceiling, new blinds, new carpet and a new paint job.

Franklin said the new clubhouse is looking fantastic.

“All of the work we had done was locally sourced and is now completely finished in time for the mens and junior championships today,” Franklin said.

“We have around 60 men competing for the mens championships which takes place across four days over two weekends.

“It’s great to see everyone back and enjoying the course.”

