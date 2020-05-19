New-look Kingaroy RSL to reopen after virus lockdown

THE Kingaroy RSL kitchen is undergoing its first significant facelift in 35 years, making the most of a difficult time for the hospitality industry.

The kitchen was completely gutted and refurbished, and work has begun on installing new flooring tiles, new gas and electrical lines, and giving it a fresh coat of paint ahead of the establishment’s June 5 reopening for takeaway meals.

The chef is also developing a new menu.

Kingaroy RSL secretary manager Maxine Tessmann said the RSL would be bigger and better than ever.

“One positive to come out of this (the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions) is that we had the opportunity to make some upgrades we have been talking about for a long time,” Mrs Tessmann said.

“We have been working on the kitchen for about five weeks. We took everything out, refurbished everything and have made several upgrades.

“We will be looking to reopen for takeaway meals only on June 5 for Fridays and Saturday nights, and then once the stage-two restrictions are lifted make a decision from there.”

The Kingaroy RSL signed up its 10,000th member last year, and before coronavirus restrictions were enforced, was servicing anywhere between 300-400 meals on a Friday and Saturday night.

Mrs Tessmann said the RSL upgrades were being done by local tradespeople and all of the equipment was sourced locally.

“As hard as it has been to find positives out of the coronavirus it has been a prime opportunity for us to get these renovations done,” Mrs Tessmann said.

“We put in new floor coverings, two new layers of floorboards, put down a new coat of paint and have brought all of the gas and electricity up to the compliance of modern day standards.

“We are hoping to have the kitchen completely up and running by Friday, and once it’s done it’s going to look like a brand-new kitchen.”

While restaurants and cafes are now able to serve 10 dine-in customers at a time, Mrs Tessmann said it was not viable for the RSL.

“Although we are a community-based organisation and are financially sound, we don’t want to jeopardise everything for 10 people,” Mrs Tessmann said.

“If we can get all our ducks in a row we may be able to have 50 by stage two, however even with 20 diners, it will be difficult to turn a profit.

“Moving forward, we can’t wait to reopen and welcome everyone back.”