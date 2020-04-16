New mayor’s list of promises to the South Burnett

CHANGE OF THE BATON: The many faces of the newly appointed Mayor of the South Burnett Regional Council Brett Otto from across the years. Photo: Files

CHANGE OF THE BATON: The many faces of the newly appointed Mayor of the South Burnett Regional Council Brett Otto from across the years. Photo: Files

AFTER nearly three weeks of waiting, the South Burnett Regional Council has a new mayor to guide the region over the next four years.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland officially declared first time nominee Brett Otto as the mayoral candidate for the next council term this afternoon at 3pm.

Cr Otto secured his win with 39.75 per cent of the votes over incumbent mayor Keith Campbell who received 36.61 per cent.

The other two mayoral candidates in the race for the top seat were Abigail Andersson, who received 15.06 per cent, and Toni Ralph who had scored 8.58 per cent.

Cr Otto originally announced he would run for the seat of Divison 4 in October 2019, and switched over to the mayoral race a month later.

Throughout his campaign, the businessman assured the South Burnett community that he would be a mayor who "leads from the front".

According to his campaign Facebook page, Cr Otto ­declared he would pay for all of his local travel costs which would involve using his own vehicle.

He said he would pay for fuel out of his own pocket as he made his way around the ­region to visit every gravel road in the region during his first year as the ­elected mayor.

He also said he would ­donate $20,000 of his $130,584 annual salary ­(before tax) to a local charity.

He also said he would introduce bi-monthly mayoral community forums across the South Burnett's eight towns, which would run from 12-8pm, and councillors would be welcome to join him.

Plus, he also pledged to hold a press conference after every council meeting in order to keep residents ­informed.

Division 6 councillor Kathy Duff with Mayor Brett Otto and Division 3 councillor Danita Potter enforcing social distancing during their training. Photo: Carolyn Knudsen

Before the official announcement was made, Cr Otto told the South Burnett Times that he wanted to assure residents throughout the region the council's CEO Mark Pitt and his staff were well prepared to get the new council up and running.

"I look forward to working with our new team of councillors to improve the lives of all residents across our wonderful region," he said.

Looking at the results, Cr Otto said on Monday, April 13 he was confident he had secured the top spot and thanked his predecessor.

"We are expecting such to be publicised at some time prior to Thursday of this week," Mr Otto said.

"However, former Mayor Campbell was gracious in calling me last Tuesday morning to concede.

"I would like to acknowledge the significant contribution Keith has made to our region during his time in council over the past 21 years.

"I am hopeful that once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted we can organise a community function to recognise Keith's service to our community," he said.

"I would also like to wish Keith, Marion and family all the best as they embrace the next chapter of their lives. They will always be very welcome at council."

The South Burnett Times understands Cr Otto will hold an official press conference some time later this week.

Cr Otto and his fellow councillors have already commenced training on Wednesday, April 15 to prepare for their new roles.

The South Burnett Regional Council will hold their first meeting on Monday, April 20.