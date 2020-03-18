New measures for gas workers to stop Covid-19 spread

NEWSCORP understands that a MPC Kinetic worker at Woleebee Camp in Wandoan who recently returned to work from Cambodia reported to camp management with symptoms similar to COVID-19.

It is also understood that all workers who have been in direct contact with the employee have been isolated.

The Ministry of Health said Cambodia currently has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - the latest being a four-month-old French boy who travelled with his father to Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh from Paris.

An MPC spokesman said the company had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but is actively managing the health issue across all of its project locations across Australia by adhering to Australian Government health guidelines.

The spokesman said the company's main priority was the safety and health of its employees and the host communities in which it operates.

"We are following all guidance from the health department and relevant authorities, and that includes ensuring any employees who have returned from overseas travel self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure," he said.

QGC Shell Australia has also implemented new measures across all Shell offices and sites in Australia to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesperson said Shell is actively managing the situation, with the health and safety of their workers being of utmost priority.

"Additional controls, such as screening, are in place and we have clear protocols should anyone start experiencing symptoms," the spokesperson said.

"Cleaning at all Shell Australia sites, and assets has been increased, particularly around handrails and other areas where there are communal touch points."

Regarding travel the spokesperson said all non-essential visits to the field from corporate staff have been suspended.

"With domestic travel, the current advice is there is no medical reason to restrict domestic travel," the spokesperson said.

"As a precautionary measure and in line with the priority we place on the health and safety of our people, we have additional controls, such as health screening, being implemented across all our sites.

"We have also restricted any non-essential business travel where not required for operational reasons, and suspended visits to the field from non-operational staff.

"We are also following all advice from authorities, which includes restricting non-essential travel and self-isolation for anyone returning from high-risk areas as further precautionary measures.

"We continue to provide health updates to our people about COVID-19 from the information by the health department and relevant authorities."