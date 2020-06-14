New memorial displays coming to Yarraman and Nanango

NEW MEMORIAL: The Yarraman Memorial Hall and the Nanango RSL Hall have received funding to install new war memorials. (Picture: Contributed)

BOTH the Yarraman Memorial Hall and the Nanango RSL Hall are set to get a new war memorial display thanks to a recent government grant.

The Yarraman Memorial Hall will receive $2915 for a new window display and the Nanango RSL will receive $5069 for a new display cabinet featuring military artefacts.

The Yarraman Memorial Hall president Terry Reid said it’s very exciting to be able to continue improving the hall.

“The hall is a hub of the community so to have the opportunity to continue brining it up to date and improving its functionality is exciting,” Mr Reid said.

“This grant money will be put straight to good use through a mural of a photo I found of Yarraman back in the 1920s where there are all the soldiers with their horses at a very long trough.

“The mural will also have clouds that look like poppies, completing what the hall is all about, a memorial for our service men and women.”

The Yarraman Memorial Hall is currently closed, however is looking to reopen as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

Mr Reid said they have put a lot of work into the hall and it’s in terrific condition.

“We have two parts to our hall one side is a function room and the other is the soldiers memorial,” Mr Reid said.

“About five years ago we got a big grant to put up photos of all of our world war one soldiers around the hall, turning it into a living memorial for the soldiers.

“On the entrance there is a big window and that is where we are going to install the new mural.”

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said these tributes will promote an appreciation and understanding of the role that those who served played in shaping our nation.

“The Nanango RSL Sub-Branch, with $5069 in funding, will install a display cabinet to present military artefacts which will be a moving tribute and reminder for us about those who’ve made great sacrifices for our nation,” Mr Littleproud said.

“At the Yarraman Memorial Hall, $2915 will go towards installing images on windows, providing viewers with an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices and hardships our service men and women have gone through.

“The latest round of grants ensures the delivery of meaningful projects in local communities to commemorate Australia’s role in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations and reflects our gratitude to service men and women.”