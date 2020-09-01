Menu
The South Burnett Regional Council have also commenced stage three of the Lamb Street CBD footpath replacement. Photo/SBRC.
Council News

New milestone reached in much-needed Murgon CBD upgrade

Holly Cormack
1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
MURGON’s makeover continues to take shape with stage three commencing on the Lamb Street CBD footpath, between Krebs and Gore Street.

The South Burnett Regional Council committed $1.24 million to the long-awaited upgrade at the end of 2018, after residents expressed concern about the potential dangers of the Lamb Street footpath - namely the large cracks in the ageing infrastructure, which had caused several people to fall and hurt themselves.

Kicking off back in March, the third stage of the Lamb Street overhaul will see new footpaths extending from the BIEDO building around to the Rail Trail.

Details of activities planned for the week commencing Sunday August 30 are highlighted in the image below. The green ‘northern side’ sections are considered complete and the red ‘southern side’ sections are still under construction.

Works on the awning post replacement, highlighted in orange, is scheduled to be completed this Friday September 4.

Details of activities planned for week commencing Sunday 30th August. Photo/SBRC.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to travel with extreme care, drive to the road conditions, and to adhere to signage.

This work has been funded through the Queensland Government’s 2019-21 Works for Queensland program and South Burnett Regional Council.

For further information, contact council’s infrastructure team by phone on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au

South Burnett

