MORE ACCESS: Council and community members welcome the news of another Mobile Phone Tower being built in the South Burnett. Photo: Contributed
News

New mobile tower to fill telecommunications gap

Laura Blackmore
8th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
A MOBILE phone tower, set to be built in Cooranga North, will greatly improve the quality of service for residents in the South Burnett.

Funded through round five of the federal government’s Mobile Black Spot Program,

it has been welcomed by the council and community members.

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto applauded the efforts of federal local member, David Littleproud MP, for helping secure the tower, and congratulated AGL Energy for their advocacy on behalf of the Coopers Gap Windfarm community.

“Having better telecommunication helps us bridge the divide between metro and regional areas and we will always welcome Blackspot funding announcements for our region,” Cr Otto said.

“I know AGL made representations on behalf of the community to both Minister Littleproud and Minister Mark Coulton, and it is a great example of an ASX company really listening and responding to what the community needs.

“The tower is in Cooranga North but will potentially complement and service both the South Burnett and Western Downs Regional Council areas,” he said.

“Both Council and AGL representatives met with David Littleproud this week to discuss the project and pass on the community’s thanks.”

Councillor for Division 6 Scott Henschen said this new tower would bring about much needed change.

“It is hard for rural areas to get attention from communication utilities because there are not enough people in the limited mobile phone tower area to serve,” Cr Henschen said.

“So compleimenting with commercial arrangements and government funding makes it more enticing and AGL is proactively doing this.”

Member for Coopers Gap Windfarm Community Consultative committee Mick Cosgrove said they moved a formal motion for Clare Wilkes, senior manager from AGL, to talk to governments of all levels on their behalf to see if a mobile tower could be secured.

“We think it is marvellous and we know Clare went to Canberra more than once on our behalf to meet with politicians and talk to different telcos about why we should have mobile towers,” he said.

cooranga north mobile phone tower mp david littleproud south burnett regional council
South Burnett

