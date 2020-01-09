New mural illustrates Goomeri’s pumpkin passion

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival team of Gary Schneider, Kim Boyter, Emma Schneider with Lara and Maddy Schneider in front of their new mural.

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival team of Gary Schneider, Kim Boyter, Emma Schneider with Lara and Maddy Schneider in front of their new mural.

THE Goomeri Pumpkin Festival Committee has funded a new town mural in an effort to give back to the supportive community.

The mural fittingly features a pumpkin farmer and her working dog.

Co-ordinator Kim Boyter said it was the least the committee could for their small town.

“It was just a project that we decided to do to increase some community morale and spirit in town,” Ms Boyter said.

“It’s a pretty rough time of the year for most of our community.

“So we thought something as small as this might be able to put a smile on some local faces.”

The mural was painted by Jarad Danby and James R Ellis, both from Brisbane.

“We found them on Facebook,” Ms Boyter said.

“They came out to Goomeri on January 3.

“It only took them two days to paint our new mural.”

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival Committee fully funded the artwork.

“Really it’s just to try and give a bit back to the town,” Ms Boyter said.

“The town puts up with a lot of inconvenience throughout the festival.

“It’s been 24 years and they keep turning up to support us.

“It’s all thanks to the Goomeri community and their support. We couldn’t do it without them.”