NEW OWNERS: Meet the family revamping iconic Pie Van

WHO BOUGHT IT? The Mangan family from South Nanango are the newest owners of the Nanango Pie Van. Picture: Lyn Mangan

WHO BOUGHT IT? The Mangan family from South Nanango are the newest owners of the Nanango Pie Van. Picture: Lyn Mangan

FOR more than 30 years, the Nanango Pie Van has been a popular place for South Burnett residents to stop at and grab a bite to eat.

Since it first opened, a number of owners have filled the stomachs of hungry pie lovers.

Now a South Nanango family has bought the community icon they intend on bringing back to life.

New owner Lyn Mangan, who bought the van with her son Michael, said the decision to take on the business had been a long time coming.

“My husband John has been talking about buying the pie van for years,” Mrs Mangan said.

“He drives trucks, so he used to always stop in there to buy a pie.

Lyn and John Mangan are the new owners of the Nanango Pie Van. Picture: Lyn Mangan

“It sold not long ago under new management.

“We had put our bid in earlier and the deal fell through.

“The real estate contacted me just before Christmas and asked if we were still interested.

“I’m not too sure what happened to the old owners.

“It’s a bit tired and kudos to the last owners for what they did, but it’s time for a revamp.”

Michael Mangan revamps the Nanango Pie Van. Picture: Lyn Mangan

Operating the Nanango Pie Van will be family affair, and at the moment all hands are on deck to give the van an overdue transformation.

“We are in our 50s but nowhere near retirement and have moved away from other options, so we thought it would be a great investment,” Mrs Mangan said.

“It has an ideal location and has always been special to the community.

“We have taken it home now for some TLC and given ourselves until March to get it up and running.

Leanda Mangan making progress on the Nanango Pie Van. Picture: Lyn Mangan

“Of course everything is closed over Christmas so we will have to wait for a permit but will continue to give it a full facelift in the meantime.

“At the moment food will be the last thing on the list to do but we have lots to learn.”

Mrs Mangan said the family was most looking forward to providing the community with friendly service and a reasonably price feed.

“I feel like we are returning a community icon,” she said.

“A lot of people were missing it, so I hope they are looking forward to it being reopened again.”