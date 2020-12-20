Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Variety Pack available on Amazon.
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Variety Pack available on Amazon.
News

NEW PACK: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks teams up with Amazon

Mikayla Haupt
19th Dec 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 20th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If a variety pack of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks products was on your Christmas wishlist, you can now add it to your Amazon cart.

The team behind Bundaberg Ginger Beer are taking the opportunity to highlight their wide range of naturally brewed beverages in a variety pack made exclusively for Amazon.

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Variety Pack features the iconic Ginger Beer along with other popular cocktail-mixing brews including Guava, Pink Grapefruit, Pineapple and Coconut, Traditional Lemonade and Peach.

"People tell us they love our iconic Ginger Beer, but they're often surprised to learn of some of the brews in the wider range," Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said.

"The new pack gives us the chance to introduce flavours people may not otherwise try.

"It's a great opportunity for people to treat themselves to an affordable indulgence that reminds them of yesteryear."

The brews included in the Variety Pack follow the same traditional brewing methods as the iconic Ginger Beer. Each flavour is brewed using real fruit and locally grown cane sugar, consistent with the high-quality beverages consumers expect from the brewers.

Consumers can order the new 12 bottle Variety Pack from Amazon.

 

MORE STORIES

How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

 

CHRISTMAS COCKTAILS: Get into festive spirits with Bundy

 

BARREL O' INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

amazon bundaberg brewed drinks business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RECAP: The Burnett’s 20 biggest news stories of 2020

        Premium Content RECAP: The Burnett’s 20 biggest news stories of 2020

        News FROM coronavirus cases to drug raids, the election of a new Mayor and tragic fatal car crashes, these are the 20 biggest South Burnett news stories from 2020.

        TRAGEDY: Booie crash claims man’s life week before Christmas

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Booie crash claims man’s life week before Christmas

        News An elderly Wattle Camp man has tragically lost his life on a Burnett road just a...

        REVEALED: Ten of the most bizarre court cases of 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ten of the most bizarre court cases of 2020

        Crime FROM crimes being exposed on social media to using superannuation to buy weed...

        Miracle program providing hope for Burnett youth offenders

        Premium Content Miracle program providing hope for Burnett youth offenders

        News ‘He only knew 15 letters of the alphabet”: South Burnett youth offenders are...