New program aims to support healthy pregnancies in region

NEW PROGRAM: Staff at the South Burnett Regional Council look forward to the launch of Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures. Photo: Contributed

NEXT week the South Burnett Regional Council, in partnership with the Local Drug Action Team, will be launching a new program into the region.

Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures will be operating from Monday, February 3, until Friday, February 7, aiming to raise awareness about foetal alcohol spectrum disorder and create supportive communities for pregnant women.

In order to get the program up and running in the South Burnett, in 2019 two organisations were successful in obtaining sufficient funding.

The LDAT received $28,830 through the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, and the council contributed in-kind support valued at $32,380.

South Burnett Regional Council chief executive Mark Pitt said he looked forward to introducing the program to the region.

“As part of launch week, we are encouraging everyone to get involved by wearing red, decorating your workplace in red for the week or even a day,” Mr Pitt said.

“We are working with key partners of the South Burnett community to increase knowledge of the harms associated with alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

“Throughout the project we will be hosting community awareness events and activities, information sessions and providing resources for all community members at key community hubs across our region.”

During the launch week, there will be events held at various libraries across the region, with guest speakers, free morning tea and art activities on offer.

The Kingaroy Library will host the first session on Monday, February 3, at 10am, and the second session will be held at Nanango Library on Tuesday, February 4, at 10am.

Murgon, Wondai, Proston and Blackbutt libraries will also have information displays about the program.

For further information regarding the launch of the Healthy Pregnancies and Bright Futures project and how you can show your support, visit the council’s website here.