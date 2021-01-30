Menu
South Burnett 'Braking the Cycle' coordinator Karen Sanewski
New program to help youths get the green light for a licence

Dominic Elsome
30th Jan 2021 4:30 PM
The South Burnett PCYC has introduced a program to help young people overcome financial or social barriers to getting their provisional driver’s licence.

The ‘Braking the Cycle‘ program, which will commence in the coming months, will give local learner driver’s the opportunity to undertake free supervised driving lessons.

‘Braking the Cycle’ co-ordinator Karen Sanewski said after participants were assessed as competent by a driving school, volunteer mentors would supervise them driving in a provided vehicle.

Some of these mentors include local police officers including Constable Elizabeth Loveday, Constable Brigette Low from Murgon Police Station and Senior Constable Adam Done from Cherbourg Police Station.

Ms Sanewski said she had seen people in remote communities who have no option but to walk everywhere, so this mobility is especially useful to rural residents.

“This program will benefit young people’s job prospects because it will help them secure employment where a car is required or pursed further education and training opportunities,” Ms Sanewski said.

According to PCYC Queensland, almost one quarter of fatalities on Queensland roads involve 16 – 25 year old’s, so the program also aims to improve road safety as well as to reduce unlicensed driving.

For more information in relation to the program, please contact Ms Sanewski on 4168 1889 or email at karen.sanewski@pcyc.org.au.

