New publicans’ big move is ‘the right move’

THE new owners of Proston's Golden Spurs Hotel have made the move all the way from the Gulf of Carpentaria to run the small pub.

Andy and Di Grant said they had a focus on family, and had even got their son Dalton Grant on board.

"It was a big move but we think it was the right move and we're really excited," Mrs Grant said.

"We're having our meet and greet because we think it's really important to get to know everyone in Proston.

"It's a small town and tight-knit community and we really want to be a part of that."

The family already has big plans for the Golden Spurs Hotel.

"We have quite a few things planned and we can't wait to share it all with the community," Mrs Grant said.

"We're hoping to do something really big for New Year's Eve.

"We've already got the live music for that one lined up, and will have the beer garden up and going.

"We will also be bringing back karaoke in the new year, and we want to have a real focus on country and pub music on the weekends."

The Grant family said their next big event after the new year would be their Australia Day celebrations.

"We want to have a huge Australia Day," Mrs Grant said.

"Aussie barbecue - everyone can bring their kids. There will be a colouring-in competition and plenty for the kids to do, and music.

"We just really want to give the community a place to go locally to celebrate things like Australia Day."

The Grants said they had always wanted to run a pub, so when the opportunity in Proston presented itself, they couldn't say no.

"We felt it really was the right thing for us at the right time and in the right place," Mrs Grant said.

"Everything just fell into place. You could tell it was meant to be."

Mrs Grant said half of appeal of buying the pub was the chance it offered to become part of a small, community minded town.

"The pub has been closed for about a month now," she said.

"We just can't wait to open it back up and to really become a part of Proston.

"We just want to give the locals somewhere they can meet to unwind over a well-priced home-cooked meal."

A chef the family knows and trusts has also made the trip from the Gulf.

"Our kitchen will open on Saturday (December) 21," Mrs Grant said.

"There will be a menu then but it won't be the full menu.

"The full menu will be up and going from new years.

"We also have plans to do up the inside a little bit eventually. We want to freshen it up to be the best it can be for Proston."