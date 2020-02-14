Menu
ENERGY'S BRIGHT FUTURE: The new recruits with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, Darren Cluff (Apprentice Co-ordinator), Paul Jordon (EGM Distribution), Nick Grant (Area Manager Fraser Burnett) and Scott Sologinkin (Apprentice Co-ordinator). Picture: Contributed.
Careers

New recruits to brighten state’s energy future

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
14th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

QUEENSLAND’S future of electricity is bright with 102 apprentices starting their careers with Ergon Energy and Energex this year.

There are nine Ergon apprentices undertaking their initial training in Maryborough ahead of their placements in depots in Bundaberg, Mundubbera, Hervey Bay, Kilkivan, Kingaroy as well as Maryborough.

Among them are Zach Wolff, Riley Larson, Callum Evans (Gayndah), Abby Joyce (Bundaberg), Matt Bailey, Tyler Simpson (Maryborough), Liam Brauer (Kilkivan), Tarliya Baxter (Mundubbera) and Kelly Menton (Hervey Bay).

They’re part of a cohort of 74 apprentices starting their careers with Ergon across regional and rural Queensland and 28 joining Energex in the southeast.

Energy Queensland Executive General Manager Distribution Paul Jordon welcomed the apprentices, saying he was pleased to see the strong intake of female apprentices into a traditionally male dominated industry, with 27 women securing positions across the state this year.

“The statewide intake also includes 12 candidates identifying as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island descent, fulfilling our commitment to a diverse workforce, reflective of the communities we serve,” he said.

“As they learn the skills of their chosen trade, they will be responsible for helping to ensure the people of Queensland continue to enjoy a world-class, safe and reliable electricity supply.

“They will be among the crews who keep the lights on, often working in challenging conditions to restore power after storms and cyclones.”

Mr Jordan said most apprenticeships were awarded to local people so they could develop their skills while remaining in the community with their family and friends.

New apprentices will be trained as communications technicians, distribution linespersons, transmission linespersons, mechanical fitters, and electro-technology electricians.

apprenticepships energex ergon wide bay burnett

